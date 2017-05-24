App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nokia keen to participate in Telangana Fibre-grid project

A delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is on a tour to the United States of America, yesterday interacted with top leadership of major global corporations including Nokia, an official release said here today.

Nokia keen to participate in Telangana Fibre-grid project

Finnish firm Nokia has evinced interest in participating Telangana’s Fibre-grid programme.

A delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is on a tour to the United States of America, yesterday interacted with top leadership of major global corporations including Nokia, an official release said here today.

“Minister K T Rama Rao met Mr Osvaldo Di Campli President and Head-Global Enterprises and Public Sector and Senior Leadership team of Nokia at MV, CA (California).

During the meeting with Nokia leadership, Minister K T Rama Rao gave a high level overview of Telangana upcoming Fibre-grid project. Nokia team has expressed interest to participate in the Telangana Fibre-grid project and sought further information about the project," the release said.

Fibre-grid is a Telangana government initiative to provide internet and data services at doorstep across the state.

KT Rama Rao also visited the Ericsson Experience Centre at Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.

The Ericsson team gave a sneak peek into the various Innovation Areas they are working on such as IoT, 5G, Augmented Reality, Drones and Machine Learning and Predictive Mobility.

KTR also addressed a round table discussion on Investment priorities and opportunities in Telangana, organised by USIBC (US India Business Council) at Palo Alto, California, it added.

tags #5G #Business #Fibre-grid programme #K T Rama Rao #Nokia #Telangana

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.