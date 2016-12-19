NoBroker.com gets Rs 50 cr funding led by KTB Network

NoBroker.com has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 50 crore) as part of its series B funding.

This is the extension of the USD 10 million Series B round announced few months back this year, taking cumulative amount to USD 17 million.

This extension round is led by Korean investor KTB Network and saw participation from existing investors - SAIF Partners, BEENEXT and Digital Garage, it said in a statement adding that the total funding raised till date by NoBroker.com amounts to USD 20 million.

"Our aim is to use these funds to expand rapidly and move towards becoming the number one online real estate player in India in terms of closed transactions in next 24 months," NoBroker.com CTO and co-founder Akhil Gupta said.

* * * * * * VivoCarat.com secures USD 50,000 seed funding * VivoCarat.com, an online jewellery marketplace, has raised USD 50,000 in seed funding from a group of individual investors.

The funds will be used for product development, team building and marketing, it said in a statement.

* * * * * * ScoopWhoop acquires video streaming firm Touchfone Technology * ScoopWhoop Media today said it has acquired Touchfone Technologies for the latter's video streaming and ad targeting service.

Touchfone's platform offers end to end video solution that helps businesses manage and deliver videos with the highest quality irrespective of the device or network the user is on.

With Strmeasy, ScoopWhoop will focus on boosting the advertising offerings, with the help of targeted video ads, it said in a statement.

* * * * * * Ramco bags deal from UAE-based Horizon Hospitality *



Indian tech firm Ramco has bagged a deal from the UAE-based Horizon Hospitality Holdings LLC to implement its solution for streamlining the latter's regional HR and payroll functions.

The UAE-based food service operator represents brands including ABD El Wahab, Asia Asia, Vapiano, Lock Stock and Barrel and Que 43.

The solution will enable Horizon to gain real-time visibility of staff across its over 40 outlets enabling better manpower planning and movement, it said in a statement.