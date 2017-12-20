App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

No question of 'middle path' till PM Modi apologises: Congress MP

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today with the Congress members demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said today that there was "no question of a middle path" on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today with the Congress members demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

"There is no question of middle path...The country's prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don't you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?" Chowdhury told reporters.

She was asked about the possibility of a "middle path" to end the logjam in both Houses of Parliament.

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.