No plan at present to have all electric car fleet by 2030: Govt

"There are, at present, no plans under consideration of the Department of Heavy Industry to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
There is no plan under consideration at present to have all vehicles electric powered in the country by 2030, Parliament was informed.
His reply was in response to a question on whether the Government plans to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the world is moving towards electric vehicles and the government is working on a road map to ensure all-electric car fleet in the country.