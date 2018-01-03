App
Jan 03, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

No plan at present to have all electric car fleet by 2030: Govt

"There are, at present, no plans under consideration of the Department of Heavy Industry to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is no plan under consideration at present to have all vehicles electric powered in the country by 2030, Parliament was informed.

"There are, at present, no plans under consideration of the Department of Heavy Industry to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Babul Supriyo said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

His reply was in response to a question on whether the Government plans to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said the world is moving towards electric vehicles and the government is working on a road map to ensure all-electric car fleet in the country.

"Only electric car by 2030...existing cars may take a little longer to replace. But the government is working on a framework to see what we can do on promoting electric vehicle. Niti Aayog is currently tasked with preparing futuristic vision for electric vehicles," Goyal had said.

