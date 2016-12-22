No payment issues by OEMs post demonetisation: Jamna Auto

There have been no payment delays from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), says Randeep Singh Jauhar, CEO & Executive Director, Jamna Auto.
Dec 22, 2016, 12.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

There have been no payment delays from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), says Randeep Singh Jauhar, CEO & Executive Director, Jamna Auto.

There have been no payment delays from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), says Randeep Singh Jauhar, CEO & Executive Director, Jamna Auto.

Randeep Singh Jauhar

CEO & Executive Director, Jamna Auto

As of now the company has seen no adverse impact due to demonetisation is the word coming in from Randeep Singh Jauhar, CEO & Executive Director, Jamna Auto . There have been no payment delays from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), says Jauhar.

Most of the OEMs are producing extra ahead of the implementation of Euro-IV in April and so expect a lot of pre-buying, too, says Jauhar. The cost of vehicles post Euro IV compliance will be higher by around Rs 2.4 lakh, he adds. Therefore, the real impact could be felt in the first quarter of FY18.

Jamna Auto is the largest and world’s third largest manufacturer of parabolic springs for commercial vehicles with a 70 percent market share in Indian OEM market.  The production spring capacity stands at 180,000 million tonne.

Government’s push for a voluntary scheme to scrap 15-year-old heavy vehicles could be a win-win situation for all because the vehicles will have to be replaced. All this will result in employment going up, pollution going down.

For full interview, watch video

 

No payment issues by OEMs post demonetisation: Jamna Auto

