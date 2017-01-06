No niggles in achieving 575 MT offtake target for FY17: CIL

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Susheel Kumar, Coal Secretary, said the offtake while being flat in the first three quarters of this fiscal year, November and December were good. “We are hopeful of achieving our targets both in production and off-take.” The December actual production was at 57.46 million tonnes. He doesn’t see any problems in achieving 575 MT offtake target set for FY17.

Coal India has set itself a production target of 1 billion tonnes for by 2020.

He also said that Coal India's production target for next fiscal is at 660 MT, and that the Board hasn’t discussed price revision so far.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Susheel Kumar's interview to Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza.

Reema: 2016 ended on a good note in the month of December, the off take numbers look good. Can you maintain this run rate of 51-52 million tonne? What January to March looking like and therefore what would your full year numbers look like -FY17 because 575 million tonne, which was earlier target, looks a bit unachievable now.

A: The off take has been a bit flat in the first three quarters, if you see the average but it has picked up in November and December and it is more than 8 percent growth, if you compare month-to-month. We are looking for achieving our targets both on production as well as off take. The feedback that we have is positive and we hope to achieve the target.



Nigel: For you to achieve your target of 575 million tonne for FY17, you will have to do 61 million tonne in comparison to 51 million tonne. You are confident you can do 575 million tonne or do you think you will have to downscale that target from Coal India?

A: The actual off take is 57.46 million tonne, so I do not think there would be a problem in achieving the target.

Nigel: Coal India - the despatches for the past quarter was 51.5 million tonne approximately, so you will have to scale it up substantially. So you are still confident of doing 575?

A: Yes. I am talking of December off take which is 57.46 million tonne vis-à-vis the target which was 52.42 million tonne.

Nigel: So you may be talking about the industry on the whole?

A: Yes, when we talk of Coal India off take, we talk of all kinds of coal which has been supplied by Coal India. So this is Coal India figure.



