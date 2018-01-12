App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

No intentional wrongdoing in Satyam fraud: Price Waterhouse

Finding PW guilty in the multi-crore Satyam scam, SEBI has barred its network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India for two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Price Waterhouse (PW) on Thursday said there has been no intentional wrongdoing by its firms in the Satyam case and expressed confidence of getting a stay on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order.

The audit major also said it has learnt the lessons from Satyam case and invested heavily over the last nine years in building a robust and high quality audit practice.

Finding PW guilty in the multi-crore Satyam scam, SEBI has barred its network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India for two years.

Besides, the watchdog has ordered disgorgement of over Rs 13 crore wrongful gains by the audit major and its two erstwhile partners who worked on the IT major's accounts.

related news

"As we have said since 2009, there has been no intentional wrongdoing by PW firms in the unprecedented management perpetrated fraud at Satyam, nor have we seen any material evidence to the contrary.

"We believe that the order is also not in line with the directions of the Bombay High Court order of 2010 and so we are confident of getting a stay," Price Waterhouse said in a statement.

While noting that the Sebi order relates to a fraud that took place nearly a decade ago in which it played no part and had no knowledge of, Price Waterhouse said, "We are disappointed with the findings of the Sebi investigations and the adjudication order."

The scam came to light in January 2009 after Satyam Computer's then chairman B Ramalinga Raju admitted to large scale financial manipulations in the company's books of accounts.

"We have however learnt the lessons of Satyam and invested heavily over the last nine years in building a robust and high quality audit practice, as also confirmed in 2015 by an independent monitor appointed by the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board)," the statement said.

Shares of Satyam were also listed in the US.

tags #Business #Companies #Legal #Price Waterhouse #Satyam #Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.