No intention to ban cash payments under 'cashless concept': Goa

State government has submitted before the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that it has not made any attempt to ban cash transaction under the 'cashless society concept', but instead wanted to facilitate business through alternate mode of payments.The government's statement comes in response to a complaint filed by social activist Aires Rodrigues with the GHRC against a government circular, issued on November 30, seeking to make all business establishments in the state to opt for cashless transaction."No attempts have been made to cut or stop payments using cash. State government is merely facilitating alternative modes of payment," Commissioner, Commercial Taxes department Dipak Bandekar stated in the affidavit filed before GHRC today.The case was adjourned till January 23, 2017, for next the hearing.In the affidavit, Bandekar further stated that the circular of November 30 was only an appeal for people to go for electronic payment.In his complaint filed earlier this month, Rodrigues said that "in absolute and gross violation of human rights, Goa government had very high-handedly and without application of mind decided that the state go cashless." The complaint also pointed out that use of cash is not prohibited anywhere in the world, even in those countries where substantial transactions happen through cash-less avenues.