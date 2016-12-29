Dec 29, 2016, 03.53 PM | Source: PTI
State government has submitted before the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that it has not made any attempt to ban cash transaction under the 'cashless society concept', but instead wanted to facilitate business through alternate mode of payments.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
No intention to ban cash payments under cashless concept: Goa
State government has submitted before the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that it has not made any attempt to ban cash transaction under the 'cashless society concept', but instead wanted to facilitate business through alternate mode of payments.
|
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.