No industrial unrest at Aurangabad plant: Videocon

Videocon Group today said it has temporarily closed its Aurangabad factory for routine annual maintenance and there is no loss of employment of the permanent workforce.

The company denied reports of industrial unrest at the plant and sending of hundreds of contractual workers on leave, though it did not comment on their status.

"Videocon categorically asserts that there is no industrial unrest at the Aurangabad plant," a company spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

"Further we unambiguously confirm that there is no loss of employment in our permanent workforce at the Aurangabad facility," the spokesperson added.

Asserting that the factory has been shut temporarily for routine annual maintenance ahead of the cooling products season, the spokesperson said, "the sales season starts in April but production has to gear up beginning February".

The plant is scheduled to reopen on January 20, 2018, and this has been duly advised to all staff, the statement added.

"As a result of the maintenance shutdown, we are only calling the essential maintenance staff to duty. The bulk of the 2,800 employees in the Aurangabad plant are on the production line, and will be expected to resume work when the plant reopens on January 20, 2018," the spokesperson said.

The company's Aurangabad plant manufactures ACs, LED TV panels, refrigerators, washing machines and mobile phones.