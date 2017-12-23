App
Dec 22, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

No impact of GST on prices of non-scheduled formulations: Centre

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said that the government has analysed the impact of GST on prices of the formulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The GST would not have an impact on the prices of non-scheduled formulations which account for nearly 80 percent of the pharma sector, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"It is noticed that there will be almost no impact on the prices of non-scheduled formulations which account for nearly 80 percent of the total pharmaceuticals sector," Mandaviya said. In respect of scheduled formulations, there is no impact on the prices of about 4 percent formulations, which mainly include medications related to immunisation program, anti- cancer, oral rehydration salts, contraceptives among others, he added.

"In most of the remaining formulations, which account for nearly 16 percent of total pharmaceutical sector, there is an increase in the prices to the extent of nearly 2.3 percent," Mandaviya said. The government has already fixed the ceiling prices of 851 formulations/ (packs) included in revised Schedule-I of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013).

