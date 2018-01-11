App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

No extension of GSTR-1 filing deadline: Finance Ministry

The clarification comes after social media went abuzz with a fake notification which stated that the deadline for filing GSTR-1 has been extended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The finance ministry today said that there is no extension of the due date for filing GST final returns and the deadline ends tonight.

The clarification comes after social media went abuzz with a fake notification which stated that the deadline for filing GSTR-1 has been extended.

"The last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1, for different classes of taxpayers for the relevant periods... remains January 10, 2018. There has been no further extension of date for filing return in FORM GSTR-1," a finance ministry statement said.

Taxpayers may note that there is a fake notification regarding the extension of the date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given, it added.

Traders body CAIT had yesterday demanded the extension of the deadline for filing final sales returns under the GST regime till month end citing glitches on the GSTN portal. GSTN sources had refuted the charge.

Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by tonight.

The same deadline applies for those with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore for the filing of GSTR-1 for the months of July till November.

The GST Council had in November last year allowed businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) is providing the technology backbone for the implementation of the new indirect tax regime. GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, and transformed India into a single market was rolled out from July 2017.

