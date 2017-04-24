No differences with PDP, J&K govt working well: BJP

The BJP said there were no differences between coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir and the state government was "working well".

"As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task.

"The chief minister is engaged in daily work... so are ministers and the deputy chief minister. There is no tension," state BJP unit chief Sat Sharma told reporters here.

His remarks came ahead of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow amid the deteriorating security situation in the state and reports of strains in the PDP-BJP coalition.

The J&K BJP chief also regretted that PDP's candidate lost in the legislative council polls.

The PDP had earlier accused the BJP of betraying it in the council elections, in which an associate member of the PDP voted in favour of the BJP candidate on assurance of a post.

BJP MLA Ravinder Raina hoped the meeting between Modi and Mehbooba will bring positive results for ensuring better law and order situation in Kashmir, restoring peace and speeding up the development works in the state.