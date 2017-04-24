App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

No differences with PDP, J&K govt working well: BJP

"As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task.

No differences with PDP, J&K govt working well: BJP
BJP

The BJP said there were no differences between coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir and the state government was "working well".

"As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task.

"The chief minister is engaged in daily work... so are ministers and the deputy chief minister. There is no tension," state BJP unit chief Sat Sharma told reporters here.

His remarks came ahead of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow amid the deteriorating security situation in the state and reports of strains in the PDP-BJP coalition.

The J&K BJP chief also regretted that PDP's candidate lost in the legislative council polls.

The PDP had earlier accused the BJP of betraying it in the council elections, in which an associate member of the PDP voted in favour of the BJP candidate on assurance of a post.

BJP MLA Ravinder Raina hoped the meeting between Modi and Mehbooba will bring positive results for ensuring better law and order situation in Kashmir, restoring peace and speeding up the development works in the state.

tags #BJP #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.