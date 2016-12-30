No call yet to pare stake in NSE, will wait for IPO: IDBI Bank

With the NSE likely to come out with a big bang IPO early next year, IDBI Bank and IFCI which has stakes in the exchange are now in the limelight. The IDBI Bank holds 1.5 percent stake in NSE.

RK Bansal, ED, IDBI Bank told CNBC-TV18 that they haven't taken a call on offloading its stake NSE and will wait for the IPO.

In the last 8-10 months bank has sold its stake in NSE, said Bansal.

When asked if the bank was looking at cutting the lending rates, he said, for all banks the cost of funds was declining and the MCLR calculation would lead most banks to cutting lending rates.

I nvestors are eagerly waiting for the NSE IPO which is likely to be one of the biggest. The initial public offer would see a sale of a little over 11 crore equity scrips, which is 22.5 percent of total shares outstanding by existing shareholders through offer for sale (OFS) route.

The bank holds a lot of stake in other company too but they are unlisted, said Bansal.

He said the bank received substantial deposits in old notes post demonetisation but there have been withdrawals too post that.

