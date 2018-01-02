App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India commissions 130 MW solar power project in Neyveli

The 130 MW solar project has been implemented in two blocks of 65 MW each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) today commissioned its 130 MW solar power project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

"As part of fulfilling its commitment towards the green initiatives...NLCIL has now crossed as a significant milestone by commissioning its prestigious 130 MW solar power project on January 1, 2018," the company said in a filing to the BSE. Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar, who inaugurated the project, said NLCIL was significantly delivering its share in renewable energy arena in line with country's agenda of 175 GW of power generation capacity from green sources.



