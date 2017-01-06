Nitin Gadkaris road construction targets ambitious: Experts

Jan 06, 2017, 10.54 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nitin Gadkari's road construction targets ambitious: Experts

The government’s targets for completion of road projects have come under a flak from road sector experts with Feedback Infrastructure Chairman Vinayak Chatterjee and MEP Infrastructure Managing Director Jayant Mhaiskar terming the targets as overambitious.

The government’s targets for completion of road projects have come under flak from road sector experts with Feedback Infrastructure Chairman Vinayak Chatterjee and MEP Infrastructure Managing Director Jayant Mhaiskar terming the targets as overambitious.

Analysts estimate that only 30 percent of the highway construction target of about 15,000 kilometres for FY17 achieved in the first nine months of FY17. The road construction target of 41 km/day by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was an ambitious one and currently the pace of highway construction stands at 17/km a day, said Chatterjee.

Concurring with Chatterjee’s views, Mhaiskar too said the target was an ambitious one. He, however, added that there has been a steady progress in road construction over past two years. Infusion of equity and payment of arbitration claims, besides government reforms have aided the sector, he said.

Chatterjee, however, said that award of road projects has slowed down due to lack of institutional interest. Even in BJP-ruled states there are issues with regard to land acquisitions, he added. The process being followed while awarding projects needs a revamp as it is a long-drawn one, he said.

