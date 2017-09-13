App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 13, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar resigns from DHFL board

DHFL said the board of directors of the company have accepted his resignation with effect from September 11, 2017.

Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar resigns from DHFL board

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has resigned from the board of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) as independent director post his appointment at the government think tank.

"Dr Rajiv Kumar as independent director on the board of the company since August 7, 2015 has expressed his desire to resign from the position of an independent director vide his letter dated September 4, 2017 due to his appointment as Vice Chairman Niti Aayog," DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL said the board of directors of the company have accepted his resignation with effect from September 11, 2017.

Kumar, an economist took over as the Niti Aayog vice chair from September 1, replacing Indian-American economist Arvind Panagariya who returned to academia in the US.

Earlier, Kumar also served as chief economist at industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), besides holding senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and Manila- headquartered multi-lateral funding agency Asian Development Bank.

tags #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.