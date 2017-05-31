App
May 31, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nissan to launch all-new Micra in India on 2nd June, 2017



Nissan to launch all-new Micra in India on 2nd June, 2017

Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year, the new generation Nissan Micra is all set for India launch on coming 2nd June, 2017. While there were reports that Nissan may not bring the premium hatchback to Indian shores, we have the confirmation that launch is slated to take place in a couple of days.

The all-new Nissan Micra, as shown at the Paris Motor Show, comes with a completely redesigned exteriors, new set of features and engine units. The design for instance, is reminiscent of the concept first unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

