Dec 19, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan to hike prices by up to Rs 15,000 from January

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese auto major Nissan today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, by up to Rs 15,000 from January to offset rise in input and manufacturing costs.

The company joins the likes of other automobile companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu which have already announced price hikes from early next year.

"With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said in a statement.

He further said, "The revised pricing will help us to optimise our manufacturing efficiencies and continue to serve our customers pan India." It has been a long-standing practice in the domestic automobile industry to announce price hikes in December as companies try to woo customers, who usually postpone purchases to acquire vehicles in the new year.

