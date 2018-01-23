App
Jan 23, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO AMT version priced Rs 3.8 lakh

The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode. In the dual-driving mode customers opt switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its redi-GO entry level model from Datsun stable, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

Deliveries of the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto to new customers will begin from today across India, the company said in a statement.

The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode. In the dual-driving mode customers opt switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.

While in the rush hour mode, they can cruise at a speed of 56 kmph for drives during in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions, the statement added.

Commenting on the launch, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said, "Datsun redi-GO Smart Drive Auto combines the convenience and flexibility of dual-driving mode with best-in-class ground clearance, cabin space, boot space and head room."

It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine.

