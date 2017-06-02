App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan drives in updated Micra at Rs 5.99 lakh

The petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 7.23 lakh.

Nissan Motor India today launched an updated version of its compact hatchback Micra with price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.62 lakh and Rs 7.23 lakh.

"The new Micra brings together Japanese technology and European styling in a package that makes it one of the best premium urban hatchbacks at an attractive price point," Nissan Motor India MD Arun Malhotra told reporters here.

The new Micra comes with 1.2 petrol engine with automatic transmission and 1.5 litre diesel powertrain paired with a 5- speed manual transmission.

The car comes with various features, including auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Nissan has so far sold around 80,000 units of the car in India since its launch in 2010.

