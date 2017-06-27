Ninety percent of employees face awkward questions in interviews

Moneycontrol News

Nine out of ten employees face awkward and inappropriate questions in their interviews, a study by JobBuzz has revealed. Women candidates are more prone to face inappropriate questioning compared to their male counterparts.

As much as 80 percent of the female employees and 60 percent of males face inconvenient questions. For female employees, the most common awkward questions are related to family planning and their relationship status. For males, questions related to smoking or drinking habits and religious preferences are more common.

One-fifth of the 820 employees who participated in the study admitted to having faced such questions in all their interviews.

Terming personal questions in an interview incorrect, Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director of Dale Carnegie Training India says “Such questions reflect the mindset or culture of the employers. The HR folks should keep in mind that when they are assessing prospective employees, at the same time candidates are also trying to get a hang of the company they could be working in near future. Unnecessary questions create a bad impression.”

A majority of employees either answer diplomatically or politely refuse to provide any answers. However, at least 10 percent of the respondents said they walked out during such instances.

Highlighting that such questions can be an opportunity to showcase their personality and attitude Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head of TimesJobs says, “Interviewees can respond to questions regarding their plans for marriage and children by reassuring the interviewer of their ability to keep their personal and professional life separate, their focus on the job and commitment to the organization.”