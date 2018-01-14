Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 66,619 crore in m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 66,619.4 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and Reliance Industries (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring SBI, rest nine companies including HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL and Infosys saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 16,931.88 crore to Rs 5,30,812.81 crore.

The valuation of RIL soared Rs 15,042.08 crore to Rs 5,99,624.45 crore and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 14,479.59 crore to Rs 2,35,517.15 crore.

HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 5,639.5 crore to Rs 2,81,375.80 crore and that of ITC jumped Rs 5,607.61 crore to Rs 3,26,094.72 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 3,506.45 crore to Rs 2,97,117.97 crore and that of ONGC rose by Rs 3,272.47 crore to Rs 2,56,985.53 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 1,346.86 crore to Rs 4,83,226.41 crore and Maruti Suzuki India saw its valuation rise by Rs 792.96 crore to Rs 2,85,776.80 crore.

In contrast, SBI suffered a loss of Rs 3,798.11 crore in its m-cap to Rs 2,60,515.38 crore.

During the past week, the Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.28 percent, while the Nifty rose 122.40 points, or 1.15 percent.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.