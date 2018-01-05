App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT gains 4% on acquisition of Eagle Productivity Solutions

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (USA) Inc. has acquired Eagle Productivity Solutions headquartered in USA.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of NIIT added 4.4 percent intraday Friday as the company has acquired Eagle Productivity Solutions.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (USA) Inc. has acquired Eagle Productivity Solutions headquartered in USA.

Eagle is a top rated global provider that specializes in training solutions for companies adopting sophisticated cloud- based applications in the pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry.

The blending of these two companies will further help NIIT expand its capabilities in global application rollouts of enterprise applications requiring high adoption and deepen its domain expertise in the pharmaceutical and life sciences domain.

At 11:18 hrs NIIT was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 2.40, or 2.29 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118.85 and 52-week low Rs 71.85 on 18 September, 2017 and 01 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.8 percent below its 52-week high and 49.2 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.