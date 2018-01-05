NIIT gains 4% on acquisition of Eagle Productivity Solutions

Shares of NIIT added 4.4 percent intraday Friday as the company has acquired Eagle Productivity Solutions.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (USA) Inc. has acquired Eagle Productivity Solutions headquartered in USA.

Eagle is a top rated global provider that specializes in training solutions for companies adopting sophisticated cloud- based applications in the pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry.

The blending of these two companies will further help NIIT expand its capabilities in global application rollouts of enterprise applications requiring high adoption and deepen its domain expertise in the pharmaceutical and life sciences domain.

At 11:18 hrs NIIT was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 2.40, or 2.29 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118.85 and 52-week low Rs 71.85 on 18 September, 2017 and 01 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.8 percent below its 52-week high and 49.2 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil