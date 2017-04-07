App
Apr 07, 2017 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT CEO Rahul Patwardhan quits

NIIT CEO Rahul Patwardhan quits

Skills and talent development firm NIIT today said its chief executive officer Rahul Patwardhan has put in his papers due to personal reasons.

The company has appointed Sapnesh Lalla as CEO designate with immediate effect. He will take over as CEO from August 1.

"The CEO of NIIT Ltd, Rahul Keshav Patwardhan, has tendered his resignation due to compelling family reasons and has requested to be relieved from the close of business hours of July 31, 2017," NIIT said in a BSE filing.

It added that the board has accepted Patwardhan's resignation at its meeting today.

Lalla currently heads the Global Corporate Business (GCB) which constitutes nearly 70 per cent of the global business of NIIT.

He has been with NIIT for 25 years and has served both in India and the US.

tags #Business #CEO #News #NIIT #NIIT CEO quits #Rahul Patwardhan #Sapnesh Lalla

