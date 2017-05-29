NIIT appoints Sudhir Singh as CEO designate

Software services provider NIIT Technologies today announced the appointment of Sudhir Singh as CEO designate.

"Sudhir would be based in the US and shall report to Arvind Thakur. Arvind will transition his current CEO related responsibilities systematically to Sudhir during the year," NIIT Technologies said in a BSE filing.

"With his grounding in the consumer industry, experience across large and medium organisations, global exposure, understanding of multiple service lines, and involvement with M&A, Sudhir is ideally suited to take our company on to its next level of growth," NIIT Technologies CEO & Joint MD Arvind Thakur said.

Singh joins the company from Genpact where he was the Chief Operating Officer of the IT Services & Capital Markets Business.

"He played a key role in the acquisition and subsequent integration of Headstrong Technologies between 2012-2014 as Sr VP and Managing Director of the integrated Genpact Headstrong Capital Markets business," the company added.

Prior to Genpact, Sudhir worked with Infosys in the US in various sales and client portfolio management roles.