Nifty to turn bearish under negative astrological influence: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to turn bearish during the day’s trading session under negative astrological influence, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 26, 2017

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Taurus. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained bullish exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.