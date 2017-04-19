Nifty to remain weak led by oil & gas, infra sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for April 19, 2017

Nifty shall remain weak dragged by oil & gas, infra, cement & steel sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Oil & gas, infra, cement & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under the negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance & Hindustan Unilever among banking, finance & FMCG sectors remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.