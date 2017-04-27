Nifty to remain strong led by auto, power, steel, oil & gas: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to remain strong led by auto, power, steel, oil & gas & pharma sectors, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for April 27, 2017

Nifty to remain strong led by auto, power, steel, oil & gas & pharma sectors under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Aries. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to remain strong during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence for the day.

Auto, power, steel, oil & gas & pharma sectors will tend to move up under the positive astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, Bharti Infratel, Tata Power, Power Grid, L&T, Tata Steel, BPCL, Reliance, IOC, ONGC, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahendra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs & Lupin among auto, infra, power, steel, oil & gas, IT & pharma sectors remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also slipped to almost 9306 levels during post lunch session from its early gains in previous day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our expectation to slip down as per astrological forecast for the day’s trading session, although it finally managed to bounce back from that low to close in greens by the end.