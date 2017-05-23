Nifty to remain bearish; see profit booking in auto, infra: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty shall continue to remain bearish. Oil & gas, auto, pharma, infra, cement, power & steel sectors shall witness profit booking during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Astrological market forecast for May 23, 2017

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Aries. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

On the previous trading day, Nifty started bearish journey right from the opening till the closing exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Yes bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel & Tech Mahindra among the banking, finance & telecom sectors slipped exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.