App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to remain bearish; banks, FMCG, IT to witness profit booking: Banerjee

Nifty to remain bearish. Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain negative or may witness profit booking during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Nifty to remain bearish; banks, FMCG, IT to witness profit booking: Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Chief Astrologer | InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 22, 2017

Nifty to remain bearish. Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain negative or may witness profit booking during the day.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Pisces. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to remain bearish during the day’s trading session under bearish astrological influence for the day.

Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain bearish or may witness profit booking under negative astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained bearish exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like BPCL, GAILIndia, Reliance Industries, IOC, ONGC, Hero Motor, Eicher Motors, Bosh, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements and L&T. Oil & gas, auto, pharma, cement, infra & steel sectors slipped down exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Indrodeep Banerjee #InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.