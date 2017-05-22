Nifty to remain bearish; banks, FMCG, IT to witness profit booking: Banerjee

Nifty to remain bearish. Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain negative or may witness profit booking during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 22, 2017

Nifty to remain bearish. Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain negative or may witness profit booking during the day.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Pisces. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to remain bearish during the day’s trading session under bearish astrological influence for the day.

Banking, finance, FMCG, IT, telecom & media sectors will tend to remain bearish or may witness profit booking under negative astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained bearish exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like BPCL, GAILIndia, Reliance Industries, IOC, ONGC, Hero Motor, Eicher Motors, Bosh, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements and L&T. Oil & gas, auto, pharma, cement, infra & steel sectors slipped down exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.