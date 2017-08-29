App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open on positive note on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9855-9865 for target of 9915, stop loss: 9835, says a report by ICICIdirect.

Nifty to open on positive note on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a narrow and tight band before the long weekend. Towards the end, it ended almost flat. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 16 points. India VIX fell 4.6 percent and ended at 12.6.

FIIs sold Rs 697 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1044 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 249 crore in index options and Rs 2064 crore in index futures. In stock futures, they bought Rs 90 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9800 strike with 61 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 58 lakh shares. The 9900 and 9800 Call strikes saw reductions of 1.1 and 2.9 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9900 and 9800 Put strike saw additions of 2.1 and 4.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Short covering led the index to end with marginal gains despite some stock specific selling. Intraday volatility is likely to remain high due to huge activity in OTM options. We feel the index is likely to move towards 24500.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9855-9865 for target of 9915, stop loss: 9835.

Nifty Bank Future: Short covering led the index to end with marginal gains despite some stock specific selling. Intraday volatility is likely to remain high due to huge activity in OTM options. We feel the index is likely to move towards 24500. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24200-24250, target: 24350-24450, stop loss: 24120.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Brokerage Recos - F&O #ICICIdirect #Nifty

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.