Nifty to open on positive note on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a narrow and tight band before the long weekend. Towards the end, it ended almost flat. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 16 points. India VIX fell 4.6 percent and ended at 12.6.

FIIs sold Rs 697 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1044 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 249 crore in index options and Rs 2064 crore in index futures. In stock futures, they bought Rs 90 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9800 strike with 61 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 58 lakh shares. The 9900 and 9800 Call strikes saw reductions of 1.1 and 2.9 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9900 and 9800 Put strike saw additions of 2.1 and 4.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Short covering led the index to end with marginal gains despite some stock specific selling. Intraday volatility is likely to remain high due to huge activity in OTM options. We feel the index is likely to move towards 24500.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9855-9865 for target of 9915, stop loss: 9835.

Nifty Bank Future: Short covering led the index to end with marginal gains despite some stock specific selling. Intraday volatility is likely to remain high due to huge activity in OTM options. We feel the index is likely to move towards 24500. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24200-24250, target: 24350-24450, stop loss: 24120.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.