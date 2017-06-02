Nifty to open on positive note led by strong global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

For a fourth day in a row, the Nifty continued to trade in a range with selling clearly visible near 9650. However, stock specific activity helped the index to end flat. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 14 points. India VIX fell 3.9 percent, ending at 11.3.

FIIs sold Rs 517 crore while DIIs bought Rs 172 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 345 crore in index futures and Rs 145 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 550 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9400 strike with 59 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 46 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 2.1 and 1.7 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9600 Put strikes saw additions of 3.3 and 3.7 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index continued to face hurdle near 23350. However, a few midcap banking stocks have seen decent participation. Looking at overall options data, we feel the index is well placed to test 23500 on the upside.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open positive on the back of strong global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9630-9640 for targets of 9680-9700, stop loss: 9610.

Nifty Bank Future: The index continued to face hurdle near 23350. However, a few midcap banking stocks have seen decent participation. Looking at overall options data, we feel the index is well placed to test 23500 on the upside. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 23250-23300, targets: 23400-23500, stop loss: 23180.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.