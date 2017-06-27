Nifty to open on positive note despite mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty finally slipped well below the supports of 9600 and closed losing 55 points for the day. All major sectors remained under pressure with only Pharma closing flat. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 15 points. India VIX rose 3.2 percent, ending at 11.5.

FIIs bought Rs 270 crore while DIIs sold Rs 46 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 898 crore in index futures and Rs 543 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 251 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9500 strike with 58 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 83 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 17.1 and 12.9 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9600 and 9400 Put strikes saw reductions of 5.2 and 12.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index was the major contributor to last session decline, with 10 of its 12 components closing in red. On the lower side, high put base of 23500 is likely to be the key support. However upsides towards 23700 can be used as selling opportunity, as the call writing in 23700/23800 is likely to suppress any sharp rise.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open slightly higher despite of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9645-9655 for targets of 9595-9565, stop loss: 9675.

The Nifty Bank index was the major contributor to last

session decline, with 10 of its 12 components closing in red. On the lower side, high put base of 23500 is likely to be the key support. However upsides towards 23700 can be used as selling opportunity, as the call writing in 23700/23800 is likely to suppress any sharp rise. Sell Nifty Bank in the range of 23700-23750, targets: 23600-23500, stop loss: 23820.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.