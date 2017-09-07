Nifty to open on flat to positive note led by strong Asian cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

On the back of rising geo-political tension and more countries commenting on and condemning the nuclear test by North Korea, all Asian markets started the day on a dismal note. As the Nifty continued to find support near 9900, the index failed to grasp strength and ended with a loss of 36 points.

Nifty futures settled at a premium of 19 points with PCR OI at 1.31 levels. The highest Put base is at the 9700 strike with 46 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 43 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

Despite starting below 24200, the Nifty Bank index witnessed a decent bounce as the Put option writers provided the cushion. The 24200 Put again saw additions whereas activity was seen in 24500 strike Calls indicating a broader trading range on weekly contract expiry.

Index Outlook

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of strong Asian cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9930-9940 for target of 9990, stop loss: 9908.

Bank Nifty Future: Despite starting below 24200, the Nifty Bank index witnessed a decent bounce as the Put option writers provided the cushion. The 24200 Put again saw additions whereas activity was seen in 24500 strike Calls indicating a broader trading range on weekly contract expiry. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24200-24250, target: 24350-24500, stop loss: 24110.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.