Nifty to open on flat to positive note led by strong Asian cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty continued its consolidation below its highest Call base of 10000. Among Puts, strikes below 9900 have almost equal open interest. Thus, a move below 9850 may bring fresh weakness in the index in coming sessions. Despite ongoing consolidation, volatility is still on the higher side.

A move above 14 for India VIX will raise concerns in coming sessions. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 25 points compared to 19 points in the last session. The highest Put base is at the 9700 strike with 50 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 10000 strike with 47 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

Despite weekly settlement, volatility was on the lower side in the banking index. PSU stocks remained under pressure and kept upsides in check. For the coming week, major Put base is still placed at 24200, which is likely to act as an important support in the near term. Only a move below these levels may extend declines in banking space once again.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of strong Asian cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9930-9940 for target of 9982, stop loss: 9908.

Only a move below these levels may extend declines in banking space once again. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 24250-24280, target: 24380-24450, stop loss: 24170.

