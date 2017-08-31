Nifty to open on flat to positive note, immediate support at 9850: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich’s Technical View

Taking global market cues Nifty is expected to open flat to positive around its 30 daily EMA. 9850 is the immediate support. Most crucial pivotal support is placed around 9790. 9930 still remains the pivotal resistance.

Previous day, Nifty ended 0.9 percent up at 9884.40. Nifty opened gap up and broke out its 30 daily EMA placed around 9860 followed by a quick up move towards day’s high 9909. However, session end minor retracement led to an inverted hammer candle on daily chart. Ending the session with an inverted hammer candle suggests, Nifty may again face tough resistance along the upper descending trend line, of the symmetric triangle pattern, with lower highs.

Crucial point is, number of hits on the upper descending trend line is greater than number of hits on the lower ascending trend line, which implies bullish momentum is gaining strength within this narrowing price band and upside breakout is likely. However, aggressive trading is still not advised until Nifty finds an escape route of this narrowing price band. 9930 still remains the pivotal resistance.

On the Nifty hourly chart; it recovered sharply above its 200 hourly EMA placed around 9860, which may act as a pivotal support. Narrow range bound movement getting even narrower with each progressive session and moving towards the apex of the symmetric triangle pattern. Hence, in case of retracement, Nifty may again find support along the lower ascending trend line placed around 9790.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty still is unable to find escape route out of the symmetric triangle. And, breakout on either side will decide the next course of movement. However, stock specific sporadic movement ahead of August F&O series expiry may disrupt the natural momentum of the market. Upside pivotal resistance is placed around 9930.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty ended at 24308.70 (up 0.74 percent). 24000 is the immediate support, while the pivotal resistance is placed around 24400. Successful breakout of 24400 may unfold fresh leg of up move.

Nifty crucial supports and resistances for the day:

Supports: 9850, 9790

Resistances: 9910, 9930

