Nifty to open on flat to positive note backed by strong global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a broader range throughout the day and ended almost flat despite all the volatility. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 18 points. India VIX fell 4.1 percent, ending at 11.3.

FIIs sold Rs 989 crore while DIIs bought Rs 349 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 333 crore in index futures and Rs 966 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 671 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 66 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 61 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 2.0 and 2.5 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9200 Put strikes saw reductions of 7.8 and 4.9 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index continued to hover near 22700 since the past two days. However, short covering was seen near these levels, which is likely to provide cushion. Looking at stock specific actions, we feel SBI, Axis and HDFC Bank are near their support area. An upside move of 2-4 percent cannot be ruled out, which is likely to take the index towards 23000.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of strong global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9440-9450 for targets of 9500-9520, stop loss: 9420.

Nifty Bank Future: The index continued to hover near 22700 since the past two days. However, short covering was seen near these levels, which is likely to provide cushion. Looking at stock specific actions, we feel SBI, Axis and HDFC Bank are near their support area. An upside move of 2-4 percent cannot be ruled out, which is likely to take the index towards 23000. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22570-22620, targets: 22750-22850, stop loss: 22490.

