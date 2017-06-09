Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Invest in multibaggers on correction in performing sectors

Indian Market Outlook: On Thursday, the Indian benchmark Index Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 47 points by making a high of 9689 and a low of 9642 and closed at 9647.

Bank Nifty last day made a record high of 23659 and closed at 23536 after making a low of 23514. Federal Bank up by 1.13 percent and Kotak Bank by 1.05 percent were among the top movers in the Index.

Yesterday, small cap traded in short range of 55 points by making a low of 7302 and high 7357 and closed at 7338.

Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679 against yesterday's close of 9670 as per SGX Nifty.

