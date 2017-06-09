App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679 against yesterday's close of 9670 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Invest in multibaggers on correction in performing sectors

Indian Market Outlook: On Thursday, the Indian benchmark Index Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 47 points by making a high of 9689 and a low of 9642 and closed at 9647.

Bank Nifty last day made a record high of 23659 and closed at 23536 after making a low of 23514. Federal Bank up by 1.13 percent and Kotak Bank by 1.05 percent were among the top movers in the Index.

Yesterday, small cap traded in short range of 55 points by making a low of 7302 and high 7357 and closed at 7338.

Nifty to open gap up by 9 points at 9679 against yesterday's close of 9670 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.