Dec 08, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 8 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 8 points against yesterday's close of 10203 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10209, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

In the last trading session, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty was up 1.22 percent or 123 points on closing basis. As major players of the market FII & PRO booked profits in their short position.

Yesterday Nifty opened at 10063, made a high of 10183 and closed at 10167. For Nifty, 10000 has become a major support, further selling in the market may only be seen if it breaches 10000 level.

The cash market benchmark Index Small Cap was also up by 1.44 percent. The Index closed at 8572 after making a high of 8585. Among the major sectors, yesterday realty was the top performing sector, gained by 2.94 percent followed by energy, oil & gas 2.36 percent and FMCG-Food which rose by 1.99 percent.

In realty Purvankara zoomed by 15.20 percent , Ganesh Housing Corporation gained by 8.33 percent and Marathon rose by 5.35 percent. In Energy Oil & Gas, Mahanagar gas and Gujarat State Petro gained 4 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.

Among the minor sectors, carbon and services were the top performing sector which rose by 3.89 percent and 3.2 percent respectively. Rain Industries was up by 7.61 percent and Goa carbon was up by 2.39 percent

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 8 points against yesterday's close of 10203 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10209.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

