Nifty to open gap up by 8 points at 9464: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market set to make new record high as Modi government completes 3 years

Indian Market Outlook: The Nifty Index has given return of 31 percent in last 3 years after Modi Govt. has come into power. Yesterday, Indian Benchmark Index

Nifty opened at 9434, made a high of 9449 and closed at 9445 after making a low of 9423. The recent high of Nifty is 9451 which is also its all time high. Market is expected to remain bullish and set a new all time high.

Bank Nifty remained bullish in last day’s trading session and closed at 22822, which is 150 points high from its previous day’s close of 22672. Yesterday, the cash market benchmark Index Small Cap closed at 7594, 33 points high from its previous day’s close. The recent and all time high of Small Cap Index is 7679.

Nifty to open gap up by 8 points at 9464.50 against yesterdays close of 9456.20 as per SGX Nifty.

