Nifty to open gap up by 59 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed at fresh record high of 10789 as the government lowered the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore.

The index opened lower but extended gain in morning trade and hits a record high of 108003 in afternoon trade. After having a volatile day Nifty zoomed by 88 points or 0.82 percent on closing basis.

FII and PRO has bought 112430 contracts in index option yesterday, which is more than 2.5 times of their average buying. The open interest data is, suggesting further bullishness in the market.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap had a very volatile day yesterday; the index made a low of 9125 in the early morning trades and recovered 323 points to hit a high of 9448 and finally settles at 9435.

Among the major sectors Infrastructure construction and engineering, Metals and mining and Banks-private and PSU gained by 3.95 percent, 3.77 percent and 3.63 percent respectively.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 59 points against yesterday’s close 10792 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10851.

