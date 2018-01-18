App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 59 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 59 points against yesterday’s close 10792 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10851, says Dynamic Levels.


Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday closed at fresh record high of 10789 as the government lowered the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore.

The index opened lower but extended gain in morning trade and hits a record high of 108003 in afternoon trade. After having a volatile day Nifty zoomed by 88 points or 0.82 percent on closing basis.

FII and PRO has bought 112430 contracts in index option yesterday, which is more than 2.5 times of their average buying. The open interest data is, suggesting further bullishness in the market.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap had a very volatile day yesterday; the index made a low of 9125 in the early morning trades and recovered 323 points to hit a high of 9448 and finally settles at 9435.

Among the major sectors Infrastructure construction and engineering, Metals and mining and Banks-private and PSU gained by 3.95 percent, 3.77 percent and 3.63 percent respectively.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 59 points against yesterday’s close 10792 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10851.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.