Nifty to open gap up by 56 points at 10002: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Realty & financial services sector zooms, nifty is expected to trade

above 10000 mark

Indian Market Outlook:

Indian benchmark Index Nifty traded in a narrow range of 125 points from 9988 to 9861. The Index remained choppy throughout last week in absence of any major triggers. Major resistance for the Index is at 9988 which is a current week high of the Index above which next target is 10088 which is a 5 week high of the Index. Crucial support for the Nifty Index is at 9860.

Top 5 loser of the week in Nifty Index was Bharti Airtel which declined 4.51%, Bharat Petroleum dropped by 4.48%, Indian Oil fell by 4.27% and Tata Motors was down by 4.04%. Top 5 gainers of the week in Nifty Index was Indiabulls that rose 7.26%, Coal India was up by 6.85%, UltraTech zoomed by 3.62%, Grasim was up by 3.33% and Larsen & Tubro zoomed 2.91%.

Bank Nifty is taking resistance at 3-week high of 24496, last week the Index closed at 24371 after making a high of 24459. If Index gives breakout and closed above 24496 which is its 4 week high immediate target for the Index is at 24979. Crucial support for the Index is at 24103.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap last week gave a breakout of its all time high of 7894 and made new high of 7985. The Index closed at 7877 near to its previous all time high.

Nifty to open gap up by 56 points at 10002 against Friday’s close of 9946 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.