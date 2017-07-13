Nifty to open gap up by 55 points at 9877: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Indian market continues to rally with strong global cues

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty on Wednesday made a high of 9825 and closed at 9816, after making a low of 9788. The index closed up by 30 points from its previous day close of 9786.

Energy-Oil & Gas, Metals and Mining, Realty, Banks-Private and PSU, Infra-Power were among the top sectors. Bank Nifty Index traded volatile on Wednesday, a day befor its weekly option expiry. The index opened at 23737 and closed at 23695 after making a low of 23524. Private sector banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank closed higher pushing the Index in positive territory in last hour of trading.

Yesterday, Small Cap made a high of 7608 and closed at 7601 after making a low of 7538. Fresh buying has been observed in the Small Cap Index during the second half of the trading hour.

Nifty to open gap up by 55 points at 9877 against yesterday's close of 9822 as per SGX Nifty.

