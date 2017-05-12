Nifty to open gap up by 5 points at 9442: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market may see volatility tracking mixed global cues

Indian Market Outlook: On May 11, 2017, Indian benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9450 and closed at 9422 after making a low of 9411. Two-wheeler stocks gained throughout the day, followed by Zee Entertainment.

Eicher Motors up by 5.85 percent, Zee Entertainment by 4.8 percent, Hero MotoCorp by 4.37 percent, Hindalco by 3.39 percent, Bajaj Auto by 3.06 percent,were among the major movers in the Index.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22978, but faced resistance at higher levels and closed at 22818. Axis bank was down by 2.08 percent and YES Bank down by 1.24 percent, were among the losers in the Banking Index.

Small Cap Index made a new life time high of 7679. Profit booking has been witnessed in Small cap as the Index closed near its day’s low at 7606.

Nifty to open gap up by 5 points at 9442 against yesterdays close of 9437 as per SGX.

