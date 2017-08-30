Nifty to open gap up by 46 points at 9840: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Bulls may again take charge of the market above 9887

Indian Market Outlook:

Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9886 and closed at 9794 after making low of 9784. The Index ended 117 points lower from its previous close of 9912. The sell off pressure was generated on rising geopolitical concern from North Korea. North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan, however the execution did not cost any sort of loss to mankind and

property.

40 companies has been sent to National Company law Tribunal as these companies loans turned to NPA since 2016. Videocon, Ruchi Soya, JP Associates, etc. were among those companies list.

Bank Nifty opened at 24320 and closed at 24129 after making a low of 24321. The Index was down by 248 points from its previous close of 24377.

The cash market benchmark Index small cap opened at 7589 and closed at 7522 after making a low of 7514. The Index was down by 98 points from its previous close of 7521.

Nifty to open gap up by 46 points at 9840 against yesterday’s close of 9794 as per SGX Nifty.

