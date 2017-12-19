Nifty to open gap up by 43 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Gujarat has successfully completed voting in the first phase on December 9, and the second phase on December 14. Total number of contestants in the election was 1828. Gujarat has 26 parliamentary constituencies and 182 assembly constituencies. December 14th exit polls have projected a BJP’s win between 99 and 117 seats and the Congress between 64 and 82.

Last week most the sectors traded in negative, however FMCG- Food, Textile and Automobile manage to stay positive in Major Sector. In minor sector Paper remain top performing sector which gained 5.03 percent.

Last week Star Paper rose 17.18 percent, Tamil Nadu news Print was up by 13.71 percent, Shreyans Industries moved up by 9.46 percent.

In FMCG, Food Prabhat diary moved up by 33.24 percent, AVT natural Product rose 26.29 percent and Parag Milk Food zoomed 20.72 percent. Ucal Fuel was up by 25.70 percent, Lunaxtech zoomed by 15.95 percent in Auto sector.

Nifty Future is opening gap- up by 43 points against last close of 10359 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10405.

