Nifty to open gap up by 43 points at 9674: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Smallcap zoomed, multibagger are still available at good buying level

Indian Market Outlook: Last day, Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened marginally lower at 9604 and made a low of 9590 and closed at 9616 after making a high of 9635. For the whole day Nifty traded in a very narrow range of 45 points.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty opened at 23394 and made a low of 23224 and finally closed at 23310. Federal Bank up by 4.17 percent and Bank of India by 1.8 percent were the major movers in the Banking Index. Small Cap remained strong in the last trading session. The Index last day made a high of 7276 and closed at 7268, which was 1.19 percent from its previous day close of 7183.

Nifty to open gap up by 43 points at 9674 against yesterday's close of 9631 as per SGX Nifty.

