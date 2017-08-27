Nifty to open gap up by 42 points at 9806: Dynamic Levels

App
Aug 23, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 42 points at 9806 against yesterday’s close of 9764 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to rally taking positive cues from international markets

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty, yesterday, opened 62 points gap up and made a high of 9828. But the Index could not sustain at higher levels and closed at 9766 after making a low of 9753.

Bank Nifty yesterday made a high of 24127 and closed at 23974 after making a low of 23853. The cash market benchmark Index small cap showed weakness yesterday.The Index was down by 0.57 percent and closed at 7366 after making low of 7340.

Nifty to open gap up by 42 points at 9806 against yesterday’s close of 9764 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

