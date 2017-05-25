Nifty to open gap up by 42 points at 9406: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Multibaggers at correction, GST to play its role, opportunity to buy

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark index Nifty opened at 9411, made a high of 9432 and closed at 9361 after making a low of 9342. Selling pressure have been witnessed after a gap up opening of 25 points from its previous day close. The index closed below its previous week low of 9390.

Bank Nifty traded weak throughout the day. The index made a high of 22673 and closed at 22536 after making a low 22470. Bank Nifty has closed below its 2 week low of 22578.

Small Cap index continues its fall for fifth consecutive day.The index opened at 7086 and closed at 6934 afetr making a low of 6904. The index is trading below its monthly low of 7007.

Nifty to open gap up by 42 points at 9,406 against yesterday's close of 9364 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.