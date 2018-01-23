Nifty to open gap up by 40 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty is storming towards 11000 mark, as the index has logged strong gains on the first trading day of the week to close the index at all time high. The index opened at 10883 and closed 10966 after making a high of 10975.The index gained 71 points or 0.66 percent.

In Index Options, FII and PRO in combined have bought 371587 contracts in Index Options in the Current Expiry. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap also participated in yesterday’s buying, as the index was up by 0.77 percent from its previous close. The index closed at 9360 and made a high of 9370.

In sectorial performance, IT has gained 2.94 percent and chemicals was up by 2.64 percent. The stock which gained yesterday from low are Mindtree, Nucleus Software and Mastek.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 40 points against yesterday’s close 10968 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 11008.50.

